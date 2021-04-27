BCCI Top Official Reveals 2 Big Changes In IPL Biobubble Declared After COVID Cases Rise

The IPL 2021 is being carried out amidst the second wave of coronavirus which has raised concerns among fans and the players, especially the international ones. The IPL 2021 has seen a few players withdraw from the tournament due to reasons like bio-bubble fatigue and concern about being locked out of their home country. As a result, the BCCI has written a letter to the players and other IPL 2021 staff addressing their concerns.

BCCI's appeal to the players

Recently, the BCCI wrote a letter to the players and their respective staff members appealing to them to stay in the tournament while ensuring their safety in the bio-bubble. The BCCI has ensured all the players that it is working with the respective government authorities to arrange the return of all the players once the league is concluded. The BCCI has also increased the level of caution in an attempt to strengthen the bio-bubbles of the IPL team.

BCCI includes two major changes to strengthen the bio-bubble

BCCI interim chief Hemang Amin, through the letter, informed all that they have increased the testing from every 5 days to every 2 days now. He also informed that food deliveries to hotels have now been withdrawn, which could be a sacrifice for some players, but is critical to keep the tournament running. The BCCI interim chief also hoped that everyone will understand and co-operate with the BCCI on the steps taken to strengthen the bubble and said that the health and safety of players, support staff, management and everyone involved in the IPL 2021 is of paramount importance to them. The matches are also expected to be resumed as per the IPL 2021 schedule.

Chris Lynn IPL 2021 request to Cricket Australia

Returning home is one of the major concerns for the players especially the Australians since they fear being locked out of their country. Australian players like Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye have withdrawn from the tournament. According to a recent report, Australian opener Chris Lynn has requested Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange for a charter flight to bring players home after the IPL 2021 is concluded. The Chris Lynn IPL 2021 contract with the Mumbai Indians has seen him pay only one match so far.

India coronavirus cases

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of April 25, 2021, India coronavirus cases stats saw 3,52,991 new cases with a weekly average of 3,21,623 cases. The Vaccine India stats have seen 21,390,165 people being fully vaccinated and 117,795,008 people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of April 25, 2021. India has seen a total of 17.3 million cases with 14.3 million recovered people and 195,000 deaths.

Image Source: IPL Twitter