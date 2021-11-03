BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal Says Rahul Dravid 'will Do Great Job' As Team India Coach

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday night that former cricketer Rahul Dravid will succeed Ravi Shastri as Team India's head coach post the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The BCCI's press release revealed that Dravid will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand onwards. While speaking officially to Republic TV's Senior Editor Deepti Sachdeva on the phone, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal reacted to the latest development, explaining why he is confident that Dravid will do well as Team India's new coach.

Arun Dhumal reacts to Rahul Dravid's appointment as India coach

When asked what would Rahul Dravid bring to the table, the BCCI treasurer responded by stating, "First of all, I would like to wish him the very best for the assignment he has taken. He has been associated with Indian cricket post-retirement. He has been associated with IPL teams also, but he has been part of BCCI as head of NCA, through which he has mentored so many young cricketers. And so many of them have groomed under him." He concluded his point, wishing the veteran Indian batter once again the very best and adding that he was confident Dravid will do a great job.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mr Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach - Team India (Senior Men)



More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2021

Anil Dhumal also shed light on how easy it was to persuade the former Indian captain to assume the new responsibility, saying, "This is not a question of easy or difficult in convincing him. He has been associated with Indian cricket. It was just that initially, he was wanting to work with the junior cricketers, and now he thought it was time to get along with the senior guys and give his best for the senior team."

Anil Dhumal reveals more changes could be made

When asked if Rahul Dravid's appointment as Team India head coach was the beginning of more changes that are being made, the BCCI treasurer responded by stating, "I guess change is only constant, so definitely as the game is changing and we have World Cups coming up next year and next to next year. Definitely, we will have many changes to cope up for the upcoming two tournaments." He concluded his point by stating that he is not concerned regarding the changes as Team India has built an outstanding bench strength over the years which will help them over the upcoming two World Cups.