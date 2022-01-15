BCCI Treasurer Lauds Outgoing Test Skipper Virat Kohli; 'phenomenal As Captain And Batter'

After Virat Kohli's unprecedented decision to step down as the captain of the Indian Test side, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has given his take on the 33-year old's decision.

Kohli made the shocking decision on Saturday, a day after the 2-1 series defeat to South Africa. The 33-year old is the country's most successful captain, with 40 wins in 68 Tests.

Arun Dhumal reacts to Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal gave his take on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the Test captain. Dhumal was all praises for the 33-year old as he said, "Beyond doubt, Virat has been one of our most successful captains and one of the best batters that Indian cricket has seen. He has contributed immensely to the Indian cricket team, and under him, the Indian team has successfully conquered England in England and Australia in Australia. He has been phenomenal as a captain and a batter, and I would wish him all the very best because he will continue contributing to Team India as a batter."

On being asked if he was shocked to hear Kohli's decision, Dhumal responded by saying, "I was surprised. I was not expecting this. He has taken this decision. We respect his decision and he knows the best for himself and the team. We wish him all the very best for his game. I am sure he is going to contribute for a long, long time. He is one of the fittest guys we have in our team. He has contributed immensely to raising the bar as far as the fitness index is concerned for the entire team. He has been very passionate and very aggressive.

Virat Kohli's statement after stepping down as India's Test captain