BCCI Treasurer Lauds Outgoing Test Skipper Virat Kohli; 'phenomenal As Captain And Batter'

Image: AP, PTI
After Virat Kohli's unprecedented decision to step down as the captain of the Indian Test side, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has given his take on the 33-year old's decision.
Kohli made the shocking decision on Saturday, a day after the 2-1 series defeat to South Africa. The 33-year old is the country's most successful captain, with 40 wins in 68 Tests.
In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal gave his take on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the Test captain. Dhumal was all praises for the 33-year old as he said, "Beyond doubt, Virat has been one of our most successful captains and one of the best batters that Indian cricket has seen. He has contributed immensely to the Indian cricket team, and under him, the Indian team has successfully conquered England in England and Australia in Australia. He has been phenomenal as a captain and a batter, and I would wish him all the very best because he will continue contributing to Team India as a batter."
On being asked if he was shocked to hear Kohli's decision, Dhumal responded by saying, "I was surprised. I was not expecting this. He has taken this decision. We respect his decision and he knows the best for himself and the team. We wish him all the very best for his game. I am sure he is going to contribute for a long, long time. He is one of the fittest guys we have in our team. He has contributed immensely to raising the bar as far as the fitness index is concerned for the entire team. He has been very passionate and very aggressive.
January 15, 2022
"Its been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know its not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.
I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."