BCCI Trying To Get Foreign IPL Players Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Next Week: Aussie Star

Australian batsman Chris Lynn, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is trying to get the foreign players vaccinated next week in order to continue with the cash-rich tournament. According to Daily Mail, Chris Lynn and other international players are slated to get vaccinated next week in order to continue playing in the IPL and get back home once it concludes, hoping that their respective governments would allow them to enter the country.

"I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going through a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week," Lynn told the British news website. India is all set to open COVID-19 vaccinations for people of all ages with private hospitals scheduled to get vaccine doses in order to start the programme by May 1. If the report is to believed, the BCCI will try and get its hands on vaccine doses that are going to be available at private hospitals and clinics for adults aged 18 years or above. The revelation comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in India and a shortage of medical supplies across hospitals.

IPL to continue as planned

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is continuing in the midst of the pandemic, with the BCCI already confirming that the tournament will go on as planned. BCCI on Tuesday wrote a letter to all players and support staff involved in the smooth conduct of the IPL, assuring them that the board will ensure their safe return to respective destinations once the league concludes. The BCCI, in the letter accessed by news agency ANI, said that the tournament is not going to be over for the board until every single person reaches home "safe and sound".

There are several international cricketers playing for different franchises in the IPL and ensuring their safe return to their home countries is BCCI's top priority. Some of the foreign recruits, mainly from Australia, have already left the league mid-season to return back home before the international border shuts down for India. Australia on Tuesday announced the banning of passenger flights from India until May 15. Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are amongst the players who have left the tournament. Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone have also left India citing "personal reasons".

India is currently witnessing the peak of the outbreak as more people are coming out positive in the ongoing second wave. India registered over 3,60,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, which is the seventh consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases in the country. According to data provided by the government, over 3,200 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 on April 27. India is running its vaccination programme since January but the sudden surge in cases has scarred the success achieved by doctors and other healthcare professionals over the past few months.

(Image Credit: PTI)