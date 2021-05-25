BCCI Under Further Scrutiny After Ranji Trophy Players Do Not Get Paid Since 2020 Season

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on cricket boards. While international cricket may have resumed for the national side after a brief sabbatical, the domestic players in India suffered a lot after the season was scrapped last year due to the coronavirus situation in the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) presided Sourav Ganguly had announced to compensate the cricketers for the cancelled season in order to aid them during such unprecedented times. However, the latest reports suggest that the cricket board has still not rolled out the previously announced payments.

BCCI yet to pay Ranji Trophy players since 2020 season

The richest cricket board has come under the scanner with multiple reports of delay in payments coming out. According to a report by The Telegraph, there have been excessive delays when it comes to the compensation of the country's first-class cricketers. BCCI's Treasurer Arun Dhumal in his conversation with PTI revealed that the state associations are yet to send proposals from their end, and it is not possible to roll out the promised payments before that.

Dhumal pointed out that they will have to discuss with the states regarding the players who would have featured in the season. Moreover, he also admitted that the board will need details like the number of matches and the reserve players. The official stated that BCCI is yet to receive a proposal from the states regarding the compensation package, which is why there has been a delay.

Considering the fact that cricket is the source of primary income for many domestic cricketers in India, the latest developments are bound to have an effect on many such individuals. While several uncapped players did ply their trade for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), the remaining first-class players could be facing difficulties as they still await their compensation. Moreover, Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya had earlier revealed how his IPL 2021 salary was of great help to him as he is the only breadwinner for his family.

While Chetan Sakariya was fortunate enough to win a contract with an IPL franchise, but there are a number of players who did not feature in the cash-rich league. Their major source of income comes from playing domestic cricket. This indicates that several players could be in a vulnerable situation after the delay in compensation, and the BCCI will be keen to find a solution regarding this along with the respective state associations

The same report also suggested that the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is yet to hand out the payments of the T20 World Cup 2020 that took place in Australia in February-March last year. The Indian women's cricket team, who ended up as runners-up, won a cash prize of US$ 500,000. The CEO of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations, Tom Moffat told The Telegraph that the federation had been made aware of the issue in August 2020, which was then relayed to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Terming the act as 'unacceptable,' Moffat said that the federation encourages players in India to form a players' association for a collective representation in such matters.

The #INDvENG semifinal is called off due to rain. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 make it to their maiden #T20WorldCup final. pic.twitter.com/y4rfDWjzFi — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 5, 2020

Image source: PTI