BCCI Welcomes Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma Ahead Of 1st T20I Game Against New Zealand

The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) on Tuesday welcomed batting legend Rahul Dravid and India's opening batsman, Rohit Sharma, as the head coach and T20I captain for the Indian cricket team. Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "Say Hello to our T20I captain Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Rahul Dravid."

While Rohit Sharma took over the T20I captainship after Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain, Rahul Dravid has replaced Ravi Shastri as Team India's head coach and has taken over the first assignment in the home series against New Zealand on November 17. Meanwhile, Dravid along with the Indian players have arrived in Jaipur for the 1st T20I.

BCCI announces new T20I captain and head coach for Indian cricket team

Earlier last week, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) announced the appointment of former captain Rahul Dravid as the new head coach and further said that the former captain will be taking charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri whose tenure came to an end after the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma was also named as the new captain of India's T20 side further replacing Virat Kohli. Apart from that, his fellow opener, KL Rahul has been appointed as the vice-captain.

India vs New Zealand T20I

While Team India is already in Jaipur ahead of the first match of India vs New Zealand T20I, intense practice sessions are already underway at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium before the first game. The players along with their head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey were seen attending the training session earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, India will start the T20I series with New Zealand and then will lock horns with two test matches. While, the T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi, and November 21 in Kolkata, the two tests will be played in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium between November 25-29 and in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between December 3-7.

The BCCI last week announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand. India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been named the skipper of the side for the first Test match in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who will directly join the team for the second Test match in Mumbai.

Image: PTI