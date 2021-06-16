BCCI Wins Major Case Against Now-defunct IPL Franchise Deccan Chargers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday won a major court case against the now-defunct IPL franchise Deccan Chargers. According to news agency ANI, the Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of the Indian board in a case concerning the payment of Rs. 4800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holdings (DCHL). Last year, the BCCI was ordered by a sole arbitrator of Bombay High Court to pay Rs. 4,800 crore plus interest to DCHL over the alleged illegal termination of the Hyderabad-based franchise in 2012. However, the Bombay HC has now overruled the decision in favour of the BCCI.

The BCCI had terminated the franchise back in 2012 after the IPL-winning team failed to pay a bank security fee of Rs. 100 crore. After the termination, DCHL approached the Bombay High Court claiming a breach of contract. The court had then appointed retired Supreme Court justice CK Thakkar as the sole arbitrator, who ordered the BCCI to pay Rs. 4,800 crore plus 10% interest to DCHL last year. The BCCI announced that it will challenge the appeal as the board strongly believed it has a good case.

Back in 2012, when the Chargers had approached the court following their issue with the BCCI, the court had stayed the termination. However, when the franchise failed to pay the bank guarantee of Rs. 100 crore, the termination became effective and the team was dissolved. The BCCI then sold the rights of the franchise to the Sun TV Group, which still owns the team, now known as Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hyderabad went on to win another IPL title in 2016, but with a different name and different owners.

IPL 2021

As far as the IPL 2021 is concerned, the BCCI had to call off the tournament mid-season due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. The cash-rich tournament has now been moved to the UAE, where the previous edition was also held because of the COVID-19 situation. The remainder of IPL 2021 is expected to be held between September 19 to October 14, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

(Image Credit: PTI)

