BCCI Wishes Sachin Tendulkar A 'very Swift Recovery' After He Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come forward and wished cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, a speedy recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

Sachin on Saturday had taken to the micro-blogging site and informed that he was following all the protocols advised by the doctors after he had broken the news of his COVID-19 test result.

'Best wishes for a very swift recovery': Sachin Tendulkar

The national cricket board took to Twitter and wished the Master Blaster luck for a very swift recovery. At the same time, the BCCI had also forwarded Tendulkar's note where he had confirmed that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

'I've tested positive today following mild symptoms': Sachin Tendulkar

Earlier on Saturday, the Little Master took to Twitter and shared a note in which he had mentioned that he has been testing himself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure that COVID is kept at bay after which the batting maestro officially confirmed that he has tested positive following mild symptoms while all others at home have been tested negative.

Meanwhile, the 2011 World Cup winner also made it clear he has quarantined himself at home and is also continuing to follow all the necessary protocols as advised by his doctors.

Furthermore, Sachin, who is the highest run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket concluded by thanking all the healthcare professionals who are supporting him and many others across the country and then urged everyone to take good care of themselves.