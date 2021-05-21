BCCI's IPL 2021 Proposal Set To NOT Get A Nod From ECB As Per British Media; Here Is Why

The suspension of the IPL 2021 season was announced on May 4 by the IPL GC after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19. According to the IPL news, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is planning to resume the remaining portion of the league in the month of September with the venue yet to be decided. According to various reports, the BCCI has requested the ECB to make some changes in the India vs England Test series schedule which is about to start from August 4.

BCCI request to adjust India vs England Test series as per reports

The India vs England Test series consists of 5 Test matches that are scheduled from August 4 till September 14. The BCCI has supposedly asked the ECB to adjust the Test series schedule to accommodate the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season without any schedule clash. It is imperative for the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to carry out the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season. As per the IPL news, if the 2021 season gets cancelled for any reason, the BCCI and the franchises are expected to face an estimated loss of more than INR 2,500 crore.

ECB to give preference to its fixtures before the rescheduled IPL

On the other hand, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expecting its players to participate fully with the national side in their upcoming matches. Previously, England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Ashley Giles faced the question of whether England players will be picked for the upcoming Bangladesh and Pakistan tour which might clash with the rescheduled IPL 2021. Giles answered by saying that they have got a full Future Tours Programme and if those tours are organized as per schedule, then he would be expecting all the English players to be present.

ECB to host its own tournament with a new format

The ECB will also be hosting its own tournament, The Hundred, in the month of July which will introduce a new format of cricket and the ECB would want to give its undivided attention to the tournament for its success. The first match of The Hundred 2021 tournament is all set to begin on Wednesday, July 21 in The Kia Oval in London. English cricket stars like Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are a part of the tournament and they will be missing its earlier part due to the Test series against India.

Any further changes would mean that the England team players would have to reconsider their participation in the league whose inaugural season depends on the presence of star players for its viewership. However, the ECB has not officially acknowledged any request made by the BCCI to adjust the Test series while unofficially claiming that they are planning for the fixtures as per schedule and cannot afford to alter their plans as per the BCCI's wishes, as per British media reports. With many international fixtures being organized in the latter half of the year, fans would be hoping for the IPL 2021 to be resumed with minimum resistance.

Image Source: AP/IPL Twitter