BCCI's Operations Head KVP Rao Sacked, Retaliates By Calling It The 'best Day' Of His Life

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently organised their annual general meeting on Thursday, December 24. In the meeting, the board discussed about the possibility of organising Ranji Trophy 2021 season after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. Additionally, the Indian board also terminated the contract of its Cricket Operations Assistant Manager KVP Rao.

KVP Rao responds after contract termination from BCCI

Former Indian domestic cricketer KVP Rao took to administrative duties within the BCCI after retiring from competitive cricket. At BCCI’s recent meeting, his contract was terminated by the Indian board. Rao, who has been involved in planning many of BCCI’s domestic and international competitions, had his contract terminated just 18 days prior to the launch of a new domestic season in the form of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, KVP Rao already knew about his contract termination before the meeting and had informed about the same to state associations. In an email, the former cricketer described it as the “best day” of his life, explaining that his exit from BCCI will now give him “ample opportunities” to further his “professional skills elsewhere”.

A look into Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI’s India cricket schedule 2021

Due to a delayed domestic season, the upcoming months are jam-packed for the BCCI. As per the India cricket schedule 2021, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020 will launch on January 10 and will run till January 31. The Indian domestic T20 tournament will be followed by England team visiting India for a hectic tour between February and March. The English cricket team will be facing India in five T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests and the Test series will form a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

India cricket schedule 2021: Itinerary for England tour of India

Apart from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020 and England tour of India, the BCCI will also be looking to conduct the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 seasons. Meanwhile, the high-profile Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is on course to launch in April next year.

Image source: PTI

