BCCI's Pink-ball Test Call Not Accurate Questioned By A Former Indian Captain; Here Is Why

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI took a massive leap on Thursday as far as the future of women's cricket in India is concerned. As per the India cricket schedule 2021, it was announced that India Women will play their first-ever pink ball Test against Australia Women from September 30 to October 3 in Perth. Notably, this will be India Women's first Test against Australia Women since 2006 and the occasion will be all the more special with the introduction of the historic pink-ball Test.

Shantha Rangaswamy urges BCCI to organize domestic pink-ball tournament

Now, former India captain and BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy has requested the BCCI to organize a pink-ball domestic tournament before the India Women pink-ball Test. While speaking to PTI, Rangaswamy said that the BCCI has been planning on certain tournaments for women cricketers in the last year but time and again plans have gone haywire because of the pandemic. However, she lauded the BCCI's efforts for women's cricket saying that it is heartening to note that the Sourav Ganguly-led board has planned a Test during the Indian women's tour of England. It is worth mentioning that ahead of the India Women pink-ball Test, the Mithali Raj-led squad will play a Test against England from June 16-20 which will be their first red-ball fixture in seven years.

Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 20, 2021

Rangaswamy reckoned that she firmly believes the ultimate barometer is the longest format. The former cricketer went on to appreciate the board for organizing a Day-Night Test against Australia Women. However, she opined that as Indian women don't play red-ball cricket even in the domestic circuit, it is advisable for the BCCI to conduct a pink-ball tournament in India before the players embark on the journey to Australia.

Rangawamy further said that it is nice to know the Indian men will be playing in Sri Lanka in July. She suggested that it will be good if a women's team is also sent to Sri Lanka as it will help the team in increasing the standard of the bench strength. In the end, Rangaswamy stated that she is making all the suggestions as a former cricketer.

According to the India cricket schedule 2021, India Women will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is against England Women starting next month. Notably, the Test against England will help them prepare for the historic pink-ball Test in Australia. The three India vs England Women ODIs will be played on June June 27, 20 and July 3 whereas the India vs England Women T20I matches will be played on July 9, 11 and 15.

