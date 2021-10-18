BCCI's Rajeev Shukla Bats For India-Pakistan WC Match; Cites 'there Are Commitments'

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla backed the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, telling reporters on Monday that 'commitments' had been made which could not be backed out of. Condemning the targeted killings in J&K, Rajeev Shukla stressed on the need to hold terrorist organisations accountable and said that strict action needed to be taken against such outfits. However, he cleared that in tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), countries could not back out of commitments that had been once made.

"I strongly condemn these killings, strict action needs to be taken against these terrorist organisations. As far as the match is concerned, you know that commitments are made under the ICC. Under these, we can not refuse to play. In ICC tournaments, you have to play," Rajeev Shukla said.

Kashmir civilian killings

In the past two weeks, eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terror outfits in protest against Centre's revocation of Article 370 and domicile laws. The latest attack has been on two labourers from Bihar - Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev - who were shot dead point-blank in Kulgam. Previously, on Saturday, a gol gappa hawker from Bihar (Arbind Kumar Sah) and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh (Sagir Ahmad). Of the 11 people killed, five are non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents (4 non-Muslims & 1 Muslim).

The recent spate of killings began with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Lone, a taxi driver. Later two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur and a street food vendor Virender Paswan too have were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with the terror attacks in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.

This has led to a call for India to not play the T20 match against Pakistan in the UAE on October 24, Sunday.