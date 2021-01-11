BCCI's Rajeev Shukla Has Grouse With India-Australia Draw; Hails 'new Wall Vihari & Ashwin

A hamstrung Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out the entire evening session on day five to manage a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test in Sydney on Monday. Praising the duo, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla called them the "new real wall after Dravid in Indian cricket."

'...we would have won the match'

"Good performance to get the match to draw. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara played superb knock. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, as usual, were good at the crease," Shukla tweeted. However, in another tweet, the BCCI Vice President and the Congress leader appeared to be disappointed as he said, "Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match."

The new real wall after Dravid in Indian cricket are @Hanumavihari and @ashwinravi99 They scored 62 runs in 259 balls. Good performance to get the match to draw. @RishabhPant17 & @cheteshwar1 played superb knock. @ImRo45 & @RealShubmanGill as usual were good at crease. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 11, 2021

Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 11, 2021

'Really happy with the way we fought': Rahane

The talk going into day five was to fight till the end without thinking about the result, said India skipper Ajinkya Rahane after his team pulled off a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test on Monday.

"Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end. Not to think about the result. Really happy with the way we fought especially today but also throughout the game," Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

Pant came ahead of Hanuma Vihari at number five, a move that was made keeping the left-right combination in mind, said Rahane. "There are few areas we can improve (ahead of the fourth Test) on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin. The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see. Credit to him (Pant) for the way he played," said the skipper.

Vihari (23 not out off 161) and Ashwin (39 not out off 128), who got together in the 89th over of India's second innings, wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs. India ended up with 334 for five in 131 overs. Starting the day at 98 for two and needing 309 for victory, Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205) and Rishabh Pant (97 off 118) kept the fight going for India with a 148-run stand after losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) early.

Vihari, who was limping for a major part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, and Ashwin kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort. The duo batted for 42.4 overs. The series remains tied at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test, beginning at the Gabba on January 15. Australia has not lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988.

(With PTI inputs)

