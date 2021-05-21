BCCI's Request For ECB To Accommodate IPL 2021 Sparks Furious Debate Between Pundits, Fans

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) had to be postponed indefinitely after the completion of 29 matches with multiple franchises reporting a breach in the bio-bubble. The Sourav Ganguly-headed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has an intimidating task of accomodating the remaining matches of their flagship T20 competition in a jampacked cricketing calendar where there is hardly any breathing space. Several reports suggest that the Indian board has asked the England Cricket Board (ECB) to tweak the schedule of the India vs England Test series for the IPL 2021 matches.

IPL news: Did BCCI ask ECB to re-schedule India vs England Test series?

Cricket enthusiasts were left divided after learning that the BCCI could re-schedule the IPL 2021 in September this year. It was being reported that Sourav Ganguly and co. have requested the England board to commence the India vs England five-match Test series a week earlier than its scheduled date in order to make some space for the cash-rich league. The BCCI will be keen to conduct the matches before the T20 World Cup 2021, as if they decide to do so after the marque event, the participating franchises will miss the services of England and Australia players.

According to ANI, an ECB spokesperson has confirmed that the two cricket boards have been in constant touch as they have been discussing multiple issues. However, the official also went on to reveal that there have been no official requests from BCCI's end for re-scheduling the Test series. In a conversation with ANI, a BCCI official also confirmed the same that the Indian board has not requested ECB to re-schedule the series.

Fans react to the latest development

You are just being undermining test cricket for your bias towards @BCCI .

Why would it be right for England to tweak their calender just to accommodate IPL. No doubt IPL is good but it isn't everything. — Swapnil (@swapnilundivine) May 21, 2021

As much as I like test cricket more than any other formats, have to agree IPL is watched by a wider population of which only a tiny fraction will watch test cricket. BCCI’s req to keep IPL ahead of the Tests makes sense. We need to keep cricket alive first to keep tests alive. — Daya (@dayagiftz) May 21, 2021

The BCCI is able to have this kind of bargaining power only because of its financial clout.



Can any other country imagine rescheduling an international tour because of a domestic tournament ?



Wasn't the BBL in progress when India toured Australia in 2018-19 ? — NARAYAN RAO (@NARAYANRAO12) May 21, 2021

Trust me if bcci wants to organize ipl in England then ecb will happily do that — Kishan Kol (@KishanKol15) May 21, 2021

What does bcci think that there 1star ipl is bigger tournament than T20 world cup and Indian captain say make test cricket and now they are thinking to cancel 1 test match because of there tournament there is not that much good that much they think — Peter Vince (@PeterVi71561530) May 21, 2021

IPL news: Michael Vaughan has a 'simple' solution for BCCI and ECB

Now, Vaughan has come up with a simple solution which according to him might benefit both BCCI as well as ECB. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Englishman wrote that Team India must look forward to playing its first Test match a week earlier than scheduled after which he added that no England Test players would then potentially play the inaugural season of The Hundred. He suggested that it was a good deal for both parties.

Simple solution .. Play the First Indian Test a week earlier .. No England Test players would then potentially play the 100 so Fringe Indian Test players replace them .. Then the IPL can finish .. Good deal all round .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 20, 2021

India vs England Test series dates

The Indian cricket team is slated to feature in the final of the World Test Championship, where they will take on New Zealand from 18-22 June in Southampton. The Indian contingent will stay back in the UK as they are scheduled to lock horns against England in a five-match Test series. The 1st Test match of the India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to be played on August 4 at Nottingham.

