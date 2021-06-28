BCCI's Video With Rahul Dravid, Shikhar Dhawan Ahead Of IND Vs SL Gets Positive Response

The Indian cricket team is all set to embark on its Sri Lanka tour which will feature a young Indian squad as the Virat Kohli-led Test squad will continue with its England tour featuring 5 Test matches. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the young Indian squad for the India vs Sri Lanka 2021 white-ball series while former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid will feature as the coach of the Indian team. Ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid featured in BCCI’s video which received a positive response from fans.

BCCI shares video about Rahul Dravid ahead of IND vs SL 2021 series

BCCI took to Twitter to share the response of Rahul Dravid when he was asked an important question about the upcoming India's tour of Sri Lanka. Rahul Dravid was asked the question of what the IND vs SL 2021 limited-overs series means for everyone involved with the Indian team. The Head Coach for the Sri Lanka series answered the question while sitting alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

What does the #SLvIND limited-overs series mean for everyone involved with the Indian team? 🤔



Here's what Rahul Dravid - #TeamIndia Head Coach for the Sri Lanka series - has to say

Rahul Dravid talks about significance of India's tour of Sri Lanka

Rahul Dravid agreed with Dhawan’s earlier response by saying that the India squad for Sri Lanka has a great blend of experienced players along with players that will embark on their first tour as a part of team India. He further added that as a coach it is an exciting situation because if the right environment is created, then it will be a great learning experience for everyone involved. Previously, Rahul Dravid had coached the 2018 U-19 World Cup Indian team who went on to win the 2018 U-19 World Cup title.

After so many year the Greatest Player in the history of Indian Cricket The Wall Rahul Sir is back with Team India as a coach — Mohammed Ibrahim (@Mohamme45886989) June 27, 2021

Rahul Dravid's relaxed demeanour is just incredible. No wonder he has been successful in nurturing talent in the Indian Cricket lately. He should be appointed as the permanent Head Coach with big ICC marquee events ODI World Cup and WTC scheduled for 2023. #RahulDravid #INDvSL — Ⓜ️ithun (@mitzone) June 27, 2021

Gabbar + Indirangar ka gunda :)



Great combo...



Happy to see #Dravid coaching for Indian team... — Ram Robert Rahim (@itsme_rrr9438) June 27, 2021

Rahul Dravid sir's words echo the sentiment- life is a countinous learning process.... Truly a gem, both as a cricketer n person... — girish reddy (@girishreddymv) June 27, 2021

Rahullllll Sir Draviddddd, patience and Wisdom personified!! Excellent addition to the senior men's team!! — Prince K Goel (@_princegoel) June 27, 2021

Here comes the master,the wall still looks like a under 19 player, awaiting you to become the coach of senior team in all formats. — Rajib Sahoo (@RajibSa15002892) June 27, 2021

He also added that when there is an environment involving young players who will play together as a group for a long period of time for a tour, the opportunities to learn and grow are good for the players. Rahul Dravid also said that it will be an opportunity for him as well to learn as a coach where every situation and experience is an opportunity to learn about oneself. He concluded by saying that it is one more opportunity for him to learn and improve himself and he is excited to work with this team.

IND vs SL 2021 series schedule

The India tour of Sri Lanka 2021 will feature 3 ODI matches and 3 T20I matches. A completely separate squad of players consisting of Indian players with noteworthy performances in the IPL 2021 season was named for the India tour of Sri Lanka. The ODI matches in the Sri Lanka tour are scheduled to take place on 13, 16 and 18 July. The T20I matches will take place on 21, 23 and 25 July. All the 6 matches in the series will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Image Source: BCCI Twitter