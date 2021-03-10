BD-L Vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will battle it out in the 10th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Here is our BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction, BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 team and top picks for BD-L vs SL-L playing 11.

BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of BD-L vs SL-L live match

There is a significant buzz around the ongoing Road Safety World Series considering the star-studded line-ups of the participating teams. Bangladesh Legends have visibly struggled in their first two matches of the season and have had to face embarrassing losses against India Legends and England Legends. Still, in search of their maiden win, they will be looking to go all guns blazing in their upcoming encounter as they look to redeem themselves after a slow start. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table, and it becomes imperative for them to put up a stronger show in their upcoming matches.

Sri Lanka Legends have impressed with their consistent performances in the competition. They are placed right below the Indian Legends at the second place on the table. They will be high in confidence after scoring comprehensive victories against West Indies Legends and South Africa Legends and will be keen to continue their dominant run in the T20 tournament.

BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 team

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud(w), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique(c), Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Khaled Mahmud, Mamun Rashed, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed.

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Farveez Maharoof, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BD-L vs SL-L playing 11

T Dilshan

U Tharanga

M Nazimuddin

M Rahman

BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: U Tharanga (VC), K Mashud

Batsmen: S Jayasuriya, M Nazimuddin, M Rahman, J Omar

All-Rounders: T Dilshan (C), C Jayasinghe

Bowlers: N Kulasekara, R Herath, M Rafique

BD-L vs SL-L live: BD-L vs SL-L match prediction

According to our prediction, SL-L will be favourites to clinch the contest against BD-L.

Note: The BD-L vs SL-L match prediction and BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 team and BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

