BD-L Vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Road Safety World Series 2021

The Bangladesh Legends will take on the West Indies Legends in the 12th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 12, 2021. Here is our BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction, BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 team and BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 top picks.

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

At the halfway stage of the Road Safety World Series 2021, the Bangladesh Legends and the West Indies Legends will go up against each other in an attempt to win their first game of the tournament. Both teams have played and lost three games each and do not look like they will make it to the playoffs unless they win each of their remaining games and have all other results go their way. The Bangladesh Legends' last game ended in a 42 run defeat for them, putting them in the last place with 0 points and an NRR of -3.306.

After losing their first two matches — to the South Africa Legends and the India Legends — when the tournament began last year, the West Indies Legends would have hoped for a better comeback this year. However, this was not to be, as the side went down to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in a close match earlier this month. With an NRR of -0.685, the West Indies Legends are in second-last place on the Road Safety World Series points table. A win in this game will take them up to 5th place on the table.

BD-L vs WI-L playing 11 prediction

Bangladesh Legends - Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Rafique (c), Mushfiqur Rahman, Khaled Mashud (wk), Rajin Saleh, Javed Omar, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammad Sharif

West Indies Legends - William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Tino Best, Pedro Collins, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin

BD-L vs WI-L Key Players

Bangladesh Legends - Nazimuddin, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khaled Mashud

West Indies Legends - Brian Lara, Dwayne Smith, Sulieman Benn

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Khaled Mashud

Batsmen: Rajin Saleh, M Nazimuddin, Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara

Allrounders: Tino Best, Mushfiqur Rahman

Bowlers: Mohammad Sharif, Mohammad Rafique, Ryan Austin, Sulieman Benn

BD-L vs WI-L match prediction

According to our BD-L vs WI-L match prediction, the Bangladesh Legends will win this match.

Note: The BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction and BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 team and BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

