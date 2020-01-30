BD-U19 Vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bangladesh Under-19s will play against South Africa Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa. The match will be played on January 30, 2020. Let us look at BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Match preview

Bangladesh Under-19s and South Africa Under-19s will face off in the quarter-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup that is being played in South Africa. Bryce Parsons will captain South Africa, while Akbar Ali will lead Bangladesh. Jonathan Bird and Andrew Louw are the players to watch out for South Africa, while Akbar Ali and Towhid Hridoy are the top picks for Bangladesh.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 squad details

South Africa Under-19 squad: Bryce Parsons (captain), Khanya Cotani(wicketkeeper), Jonathan Bird, Andrew Louw, Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Manje Levert, and Gerald Coetzee.

Bangladesh Under-19 squad: Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (c & wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Jonathan Bird

Vice-captain: Akbar Ali

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Akbar Ali

Batsmen – Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Jonathan Bird, Andrew Louw

All-Rounders – Bryce Parsons, Shamim Hossain

Bowlers – Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction

South Africa start off as the favourites against Bangladesh to win.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.