BD-U19 Vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bangladesh Under-19s will face Scotland Under-19s in the 10th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at the Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 21 at 1:30 PM IST. Akbar Ali will captain the Bangladesh Under-19s and Angus Guy will lead the Scotland Under-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh is full of life & plays cricket quite well, reveals cricket legend Kapil Dev

BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Bangladesh Under-19s:

Akbar Ali (captain/wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam and Hasan Murad.

Scotland Under-19s:

Angus Guy (captain), Tomas Mackintosh (wicketkeeper), Ben Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Syed Shah, Liam Naylor, Kess Sajjad, Rory Hanley, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Callum Grant, Daniel Cairns, D Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth and Sean Fischer-Keogh.

ALSO READ | Josh Inglis defies cricketing physics to execute a picture-perfect paddle scoop

BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Parvez Hossain Emon

Batsmen: Tanzid Hasan (vice-captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (captain), U Shah

All-Rounders: Shamim Hossain, M C Nipun, Liam Naylor

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Kess Sajjad

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | CJI Bobde top scorer in Nagpur cricket match versus lawyers; watch his stylish cover drive

BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Bangladesh are currently first in Group C and got a win in their first game of the World Cup. Their win came against Zimbabwe as they won by 9 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Parvez Hossain Emon and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Their best bowlers in the game were Rakibul Hasan and Shamim Hossain.

Scotland are currently third in Group C and their first match was against Pakistan. Pakistan won that game by 7 wickets. Scotland's best batsmen in the game were Tomas Mackintosh and Uzzair Shah. Their best bowlers were Kess Sajjad and Liam Naylor.

Bangladesh U-19s start as favourites to win.

ALSO READ | Cricket not bigger than life: Mushfiqur Rahim on not joining Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan