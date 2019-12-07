BD-U23 Vs SL-U23 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Bangladesh Under-23s and Sri Lanka Under-23s are all set to face each other in the 9th match of the South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition 2019. The match is set to be played at West Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match is set to commence at 8:45 AM (IST) on Sunday, December 8. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Also Read: ITA Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

BD-U23 vs SL-U23 preview

Bangladesh Under-23s are at the second place on the points table with 4 points. So far, they have played 2 matches and won both those matches. In the first match, they defeated the Maldives by a huge margin of 109 runs. In the next match, they defeated Bhutan by 10 wickets. In their next game, they face a stern test against SL-U23 who are the top team in the tournament. A victory in this match will help them secure the top place on the points table.

Also Read: BER Vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sri Lanka Under-23s occupy the top spot with 6 points. So far, they have played 3 matches and won all the 3 matches. Their first victory was against team Nepal whom they defeated by 6 wickets. Then, they won against Bhutan by a margin of 173 runs. Their last victory was against Maldives whom they defeated by 98 runs. They have to win this match to retain their top place. The Sri Lanka side will expect Bangladesh to put up a great fight.

Also Read: PEA Vs FLY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

BD-U23 vs SL-U23Dream11 squad

BD-U23 vs SL-U23 Dream11 squad: Bangladesh Under-23s

Nazmul Hossain (Captain), Jaker Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sabbir Hosan, Yasir Ali, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Al-Amin, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Manik Khan, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud

Also Read: ‘Kohli: Don’t Angry Me’, ICC’s Caption Challenge Gets The Best Out Of Netizens

BD-U23 vs SL-U23 Dream11 squad: Sri Lanka Under-23s

Nishan Madushka, Vishwa Chaturanga, Shammu Ashan, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu-Mendis, Charith Asalanka, jehan Daniel, Asitha-Fernando, Kalana Perera, Sachindu Colombage, Kavishka Anjula, Duvindu Thilakaratne

BD-U23 vs SL-U23 Dream11 team

Keeper – Nishan Madushka

Batters –Najmul Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Pathum Nissanka, Shammu Ashan

All-Rounders- Kamindu Mendis, Afif Hossain,

Bowlers- Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Asitha Fernando, Sachindu Colombage

BD-U23 vs SL-U23 Dream11 prediction

Bangladesh U23 will be favourites to win the match

Note - The BD-U23 vs SL-U23 Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game