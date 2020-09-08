BD Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) will face Bost Defenders (BOD) in a league match in the Shpageeza Cricket League which will be played in Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 8 at 3 pm IST. Here is a look at our BD vs BOD match prediction, BD vs BOD Dream11 team and the probable BD vs BOD playing 11.

BD vs BOD live: BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction and preview

BOD opened their campaign with a thumping win against Kabul Eagles by 57 runs on Monday. BOD will look to make it 2 out of 2 wins as they look to hunt down their rivals in the upcoming match. On the other hand, BD opened their campaign with a heartbreaking one-run loss against defending champions Mis Ainak Knight. The upcoming BD vs BOD match could be a cracking encounter with both teams evenly matched on paper.

BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BD vs BOD Dream11 team

BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BD vs BOD Dream11 team: BD squad

Asghar Afghan, Sharafudin Ashraf, Hanid Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Tarik Stanikzai, Mirwais Ashraf, Waqarullah Salamkhil, Nasir Jamal, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Sardar, Ibrahim Abdurrahimzai, Wafadar Momand, Ikram Alikhil, Imran Mir, Parwin Amin

BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BD vs BOD Dream11 team: BOD squad

Gulbadin Naib , Karim Janat, Humza Hotak, Rahmat Shah, Ehsanullah Janat, Syed Ahmad Shirzad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Tahir Adil, Saleem Safi, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Mohammad Alam, Ghulam Dastiger, Naseebullah Sherdali, Zia ul Haq Eashkil

BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction: BD vs BOD top picks

Gulbadin Naib

Usman Ghani

S Shirzad

BD vs BOD Dream11 team

BD vs BOD match prediction

As per our BD vs BOD match prediction, BOD will be favourite to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, BD vs BOD top picks and BD vs BOD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BD vs BOD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board / Twitter