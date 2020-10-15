BD Vs MAK Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Band-e-Amir Region will go up against Mis Ainak Region in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODDv tournament. The BD vs MAK match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST from the Kandahar Cricket Ground, Kandahar on October 16. Here are the BD vs MAK live streaming details, how to watch the BD vs MAK live in India and the BD vs MAK pitch and weather report.

In the 5th match of GAK Regional One Day Tournament today Amo secured their second win in the tournament beating Mis-e-Ainak by 6 wickets Amo won the toss and decided to field first.

More: https://t.co/Z0WfnHWYdM#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/Kg8NjoXVXg — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 14, 2020

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD: BD vs MAK preview

Band-e-Amir Region are on the top of the table at the tournament, with two dominating performances over Boost Region and Speen Ghar Region. In their first match, the Band-e-Amir side restricted their opponents to just 89 runs, bowling them out in 35 overs. They chased the required 90 runs in a mere 18 overs to give their net run rate a huge boost.

In their second game against Speen Ghar, Band-e-Amir had another impressive outing. The team put together a massive 277 run total, and then cleaned up Speen Ghar for 133 runs in the last over to win by 44 runs. These commanding performances have put Band-e-Amir in first place on the points table.

Meanwhile, Mis Ainak Region are in the middle of the table, with one win and one loss from their two matches. They won their first match against Speen Ghar after putting up 182 runs in 48.4 overs and bowling out Speen Ghar for 145 in 34.1 overs. Unable to carry this form into their next game, Mis Ainak lost to Amo Region after being bundled up for 149 runs.

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD: BD vs MAK live streaming details

The BD vs MAK Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD game will not be televised in India. There are no official streaming channels available for the match as of now, but fans can follow the BD vs MAK live scores on the Afghanistan Cricket website and social media channels.

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD: BD vs MAK pitch report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground has always been a bowler's paradise and this edition of the Afghan ODD has not proved to be an exception. The pitch helps all bowlers, but spinners, in particular, have benefited greatly from the conditions in Kandahar. The last few matches have seen some significant contributions from the batsmen as well, so the match should be well balanced.

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD: BD vs MAK weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather during Friday's BD vs MAK game will be sunny. The maximum temperature is predicted to be at around 25°C in the afternoon. Humidity will be at 28% and there is no rain predicted, so fans can expect a full, uninterrupted game.

