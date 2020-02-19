BD-W Vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Bangladesh Women's Cricket team will play against the Pakistan Women's Cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match. The match will be played on February 20, 2020 in Australia. Let us look at BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

Also Read | New Zealand cricket coach Adam Miles acquitted despite being caught drunk-driving 4 times

BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Time: 5.30 AM IST

BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match preview

This clash is a part of the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches. Sidra Nawaz will captain Pakistan, while Bangladesh will be led by Salma Khatun. Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof are the top picks for Pakistan, while Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam are the players to watch out for Bangladesh.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra gives Smith & Root the boot as he names cricket's new 'fab four'

BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Squad details

Bangladesh Women Squad: Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary

Pakistan Women Squad: Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Syeda Aroob Shah, Muneeba Ali, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem.

Also Read | Virat Kohli is the 'Pitbull' of cricket: Ravi Shastri says ahead of NZ vs Ind Tests

BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Bismah Maroof

Vice-captain: Nida Dar

BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Nigar Sultana

Batsmen – Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Fargana Hoque, Fahima Khatun

All-Rounders – Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar

Bowlers – Jahanara Alam, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Salma Khatun

Also Read | Inzamam names 3 batsmen who 'changed cricket' with 'aggression, innovation & imagination'

BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan Women's Cricket Team start off as the favourites against the Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.