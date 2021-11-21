BD-W Vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Head-to-head Record, Playing 11, Pitch Report & More

The first match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers will see Bangladesh Women lock horns against Pakistan Women on Sunday. The match is part of the women's World Cup qualifiers event that is taking place in Zimbabwe between 10 teams. Both Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women are placed at the bottom of the ICC ODI rankings amongst the top eight teams in the world. Both sides are coming into the game on the back of wins in their respective warm-up matches.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women: H2H record

Bangladesh Women have played a total of 10 ODI matches against their Pakistani counterparts. Pakistan hold an edge over Bangladesh Women when it comes to the head-to-head record between both sides. Pakistan Women have won six out of the 10 ODI matches they have against Bangladesh Women so far, excluding the one that is scheduled to begin today in Harare.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women: Pitch report

The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and Pakistan is all set to take place at Old Hararians Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The pitch at the Old Hararians is expected to favour both the batting and bowling departments. Spinners will have the most advantage bowling at the ground as it is known to favour spin bowling more than pace.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women: Full squads

Bangladesh Women's Squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nuzhat Tasnia, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akhter.

Pakistan Women's Squad: Javeria Khan (c), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz, Omaima Sohail.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women: Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Javeria Khan (captain), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Lata Mondal

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Ayesha Zafar, Aliya Riaz, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana

All-rounders: Rumana Ahmed, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter

Image: ICC