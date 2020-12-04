BDH Vs MRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Preview

Beximco Dhaka and Minister Group Rajshahi are set to meet in Match 12 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Saturday, December 4. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BDH vs MRA match prediction, BDH vs MRA playing 11 and BDH vs MRA Dream11 team.

Snaps from today's (December 3) practice session of Gemcon Khulna, Fortune Barishal, Minister Group Rajshahi and Beximco Dhaka.#BangabandhuT20Cup2020 pic.twitter.com/q1VUvlXBpV — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 3, 2020

BDH vs MRA live: BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction and preview

Minister Group Rajshahi had a fabulous start to their campaign this season with two successive victories. However, two back-to-back losses may have halted their momentum. With a star-studded line-up, they will be keen to get back to their winning ways with a comprehensive performance. With two wins to their name in four matches. Minister Group Rajshahi are placed at the third spot.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Loses Training Rights In New Zealand After Positive Tests In 53-man Squad

Beximco Dhaka are languishing at the bottom of the table with only two points in their tally. It becomes crucial for the side to up the ante in their upcoming fixtures. A win against a strong Minister Group Rajshahi unit will give them the much-needed confidence. Minister Group Rajshahi eked out a narrow 2-run win when the two teams clashed earlier in the competition.

BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BDH vs MRA Dream11 team

BDH squad for BDH vs MRA Dream11 team

Abu Hider, Akbar Ali, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Muktar Ali, Musfiqur Rahim, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali.

ALSO READ | Rohan Gavaskar MOCKS 'nepotism' Jibe With Witty Response To Fan On Twitter

MRA squad for BDH vs MRA Dream11 team

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anisul Islam Emon, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Farhad Reza, Fazle Mahmud, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Ashraful, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mukidul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Raqibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Sunzamul Islam.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Reveals One Major, Unknown Detail About His Father In Appreciation Tweet

BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BDH vs MRA playing 11

M Hasan

A Emon

M Rahim

M Ali

BDH vs MRA match prediction: BDH vs MRA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M Rahim (vc)

Batsmen: N Hossain-Shanto, N Sheikh, F Mahmud

All-rounders: M Hasan (c), A Emon, M Ali, R Robi

Bowlers: M Islam, R Hossain, E Hossain

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Stars In Cricket Australia's Best Catches From ODI Series; Watch Video

BDH vs MRA live: BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction

As per our BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction, Minister Group Rajshahi will win the contest.

Note: The BDH vs MRA Dream11 prediction, top picks and BDH vs MRA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BDH vs MRA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.