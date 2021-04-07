BDW-E Vs SAW-E Dream11 Prediction, Team; Bangladesh Vs South Africa Emerging Women

The Bangladesh Emerging Women will take on the South Africa Emerging Women in the third unofficial ODI of the South Africa Emerging Women's tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on April 8, (9:30 AM local time, April 8), 2021 from the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh. Here is our BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction, BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 team and BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 top picks.

BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction: Match preview

In a highly encouraging sign for Women's cricket teams in developing nations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board and South Africa Cricket have decided to put on a 5-match 50-over series for the emerging women's teams from both countries. The first match of the series, which is taking place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh, saw the hosts take an early lead in the series. Having put up a daunting 195-run target, the Bangladesh Emerging Women cleaned up their opposition for just 141 runs in 44.5 overs, winning the match by a massive 54 run margin.

The team remained dominant in their second game as well, proving their versatility by chasing down the visitors' competitive 197-run total in just 45.3 overs. After the loss of two early wickets, skipper Nigar Sultana took it upon herself to take the team home, putting up an impressive 101* off 135. She was also adjudged as the player of the match as Bangladesh won by 7 wickets. The hosts will be the favourites as they look to clinch the series with a win in this game.

BDW-E vs SAW-E playing 11 prediction

Bangladesh Emerging Women - Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Sultana, Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla

South Africa Emerging Women - Andrie Steyn, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Kirstie Thomson, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sinaloa Jafta (c), Leah Jones, Michaela Andrews, Jané Winster, Khayakazi Mathe

BDW-E vs SAW-E Key Players

Bangladesh Emerging Women - Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana

South Africa Emerging Women - Andrie Steyn, Anneke Bosch, Michaela Andrews

BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sinaloa Jafta

Batters: Andrie Steyn, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque

Allrounders: Anneke Bosch, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni

Bowlers: Michaela Andrews, Jané Winster, Salma Khatun

BDW-E vs SAW-E match prediction

According to our BDW-E vs SAW-E match prediction, the Bangladesh Emerging Women will win this match.

Note: The BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction and BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 team and BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

