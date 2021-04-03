BDW-E Vs SAW-E Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sylhet 1st Women's Match Preview

Quick links:
Bangladesh Women Emerging Players (BDW-E) will take on South Africa Women Emerging Players (SAW-E) in the first game of their five-match series on Sunday, April 4, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The BDW-E vs SAW-E live match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). Ahead of the encounter, here is a look at our BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 prediction, BDW-E vs SAW-E squads and BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 team.
Welcome to Bangladesh, @OfficialCSA Emerging Women's Team ðŸ pic.twitter.com/eSFMxaL789March 28, 2021
The South African Women Emerging Players are scheduled to play five 50-over matches in their tour of Bangladesh. This is a significant opportunity for the players from both sides to make a mark with an impressive performance in the upcoming matches. The participating teams will be keen to clinch the opening contest and hence and a tooth and nail battle between the two sides is expected.
The wicket at Sylhet will be a balanced one that will offer assistance to batters as well as bowlers. Teams batting first have had an advantage at the venue in the past, and the captain winning the toss could look to bat first in the upcoming ODD fixture as well.
Bangladesh Women Emerging Players: Nigar Sultana, Shamima-Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin-Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Nuzhat Tumpa.
South Africa Women Emerging Players: Sinalo Jafta, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Jade Figuerido, Kirsty Thomson, Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Micheala Andrews, Tebogo Macheke.
Wicketkeeper: N Sultana
Batters: A Steyn, F Hoque, F Tynnicliffe, R Searle
All-rounders: A Bosch (C), R Moni, R Ahmed (VC)
Bowlers: J Alam, N Baneti, S Khatun
According to our BDW-E vs SAW-E match prediction, BDW-E are favourites to win this game.
