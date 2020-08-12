BECC Vs BSVB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Dresden Live Game Info

Berlin Eagles (BECC) will take on BSV Britannia (BSBV) in a league match in the ECS T10 Dresden this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ostrapark Cricket Ground on Wednesday, August 12 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BECC vs BSBV Dream11 prediction, BECC vs BSBV Dream11 team and BECC vs BSBV Dream11 top picks.

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction and preview

Berlin Eagles Cricket Club are not having the best of campaigns so far, having lost all their matches heading into this fixture. They suffered losses against the likes of RC Dresden, BSC Rehberge and USG Chemnitz and will look to arrest that slide in this outing. On the other hand, BSV Britannia have not played a match yet and the team will fancy their chances of winning the match following poor performances from the Berlin Eagles so far

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction: BECC vs BSVB Dream11 team, squad list

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction: BECC vs BSVB Dream11 team: BECC squad

Reuben Davies, Chamila Bandara, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Naseer Hamed, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Aslamkhan Zadran, Ali Abbas, Karan Singh, Arshad Tauseef, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Saad Javed, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Usman Hadi.

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction: BECC vs BSVB Dream11 team: BSVB squad

Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Shubham Patil, Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das.

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 top picks

Mohit Negi

Bashar Khan

Zahid Mahmood

Sahib Singh

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction: BECC vs BSVB probable playing XI

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction: BECC vs BSVB probable playing XI: BECC

Chamila Bandara, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Kashif Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Arasalan Khan, Reuben Davies, Younis Ahmadzai, Nouman Stanikzai, Naseer Hamed, Zeeshan Sahi.

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction: BECC vs BSVB probable playing XI: BSVB

Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai.

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 team

BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction

As per our BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction, BSVB will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction, BECC vs BSVB Dream11 top picks and BECC vs BSVB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BECC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

