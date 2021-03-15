Bee Swarm Attacks West Indies-Lanka 3rd ODI, Halts Play As Players Lie Down To Take Cover

As West Indies and Sri Lanka locked horns in the final ODI of the series on Sunday, a swarm of bees hit the field at Antigua, forcing a halt of play in the first innings. The 'bee attack' at Antigua, saw players from both teams on the ground, taking cover by laying down flat on the pitch. The incident led to a delay in proceedings after the 38th over as all players laid down, covering their heads to avoid any stings.

Sri Lanka - West Indies match on Sunday saw hosts bag a clean sweep as Pollard & Co. defeated the visitors by 5 wickets. Batting first, Sri Lanka struggled to get going since the start as none of the top-order batsmen managed to cross the 50-run mark. A significant contribution from Ashen Bandara saw Sri Lanka post a total of 274 at the end of their 50 overs.

In response, opener Shai Hope led took the attack to the Lankans as he smashed 64 runs, notching up another half-century in the series. However, it was Darren Bravo who knocked Sri Lanka out of the competition as he scored a valiant 100 off 132 balls. Skipper Kieron Pollard added the finishing touches with a half-century ensuring an early win for the Windies. While Darren Bravo won the Player of the Match Award, Shai Hope was adjudged the Man of the Series.

'We could restrict them'

"It's been hard work, we knew what we wanted to do - the guys at the top have done a fantastic job and allowed the middle-order to come into the game. Can't think about that, they were upset that they couldn't bat first on this wicket (on choosing to bowl today). But we knew if we took early wickets, we could restrict them to a low score and chase it down," said Pollard after the victory.

We knew we needed a big score, but couldn't build the momentum in the middle overs. They have the firepower towards the end overs. We just kept losing wickets at crucial times. It was important to bowl wicket-to-wicket, but Shai and Bravo batted really well. We have to bat well in the opening overs and in the middle as well, important to keep taking wickets. Tests will be a different ball game, the boys are shaping well, we've done well in the last series and we're looking forward to those games," the Sri Lankan skipper said.

