'Behaving Like A Kid Whose Toy Is Taken': Ex-Pak Star On Ramiz Raja's Behaviour Post Axing

Former cricketer Salman Butt has slammed former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja for the way he has been behaving after receiving the axe. Raja was sacked shortly after the Babar Azam-led side suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against England in the Test series under his leadership. Since his axing, Raja has been making explosive statements about the manner in which he was sacked, comments that have not gone down well with former players like Butt.

'People have been sacked before too': Butt on Raja's sacking

While speaking via his official YouTube channel, Salman Butt said, "I think his (Ramiz Raja's) recent comments have left a bitter taste. People have been sacked before too, but nobody has ever reacted this way. He’s behaving like a kid who has had his toy snatched. He has got other skills and should consider doing commentary now. He should not be making such statements and needs to show some grace."

Butt made these comments about Raja's sacking after the 60-year-old labelled his axing as a 'political vendetta.' Raja, who was removed as the Pakistan Cricket Board chief by the Shahbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government on 22 December, has been making wild allegations against the new regime.

Soon after he was sacked, Raja took to his official YouTube channel and said, "To accommodate one person, Sethi to be precise, they had to change the entire constitution (of the PCB). I have not seen this anywhere in the world. It has been done in the middle of a season when teams are visiting Pakistan. They have changed the chief selector, who had played Test cricket. At 2 am at night, he (Sethi) tweets that Ramiz Raja is gone. This is my playing field. It hurts."

He added, "It frustrates when you are told to step aside midway through after 12 months when you were given a term of three years. This is to fill a political person. It will not help cricket. It leads to pressure on the cricket board, system, national team and captain. The constitution has to be robust. It happens only in Pakistan. I will continue to raise the subject on international platforms. It has become a joke."

Raja was not done there as he concluded his comments by adding, "They did not allow me to take my stuff out of the office. They don’t have any interest in cricket. The constitution has been bulldozed. It is political victimization and vendetta. There will be no place for excellence when there is no continuity."