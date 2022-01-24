'Being Captain Of India Has So Much Pressure & Expectation': Shane Warne On Virat Kohli

Former Australia cricketer and spin legend Shane Warne has reacted to Virat Kohli stepping down as Team India's Test skipper and named his successor who will lead the team in the longest format of the game. Virat Kohli had stepped down from the post of Test captaincy following Team India 1-2 defeat to South Africa in three-match Test series. Before stepping down as Test skipper, Kohli had resigned from the T20 captaincy post and was sacked from the ODI cricket team's captaincy.

Shane Warne on Virat Kohli's captaincy

Virat Kohli steps down from the red ball format as India's best Tets skipper. Shane Warne in an interview said that he is not surprised with Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the Test skipper. Speaking to ANI Shane Warne said,

"I was not surprised with Virat's decision because being the captain of India has so much pressure and expectation. Virat is such an inspiration to so many people, he is an inspirational leader and I am sad to see him resign as captain and step down. He is still playing Test cricket and he still believes that it is the number one form of the game. He will still be playing Test cricket for a long time and I look forward to seeing playing him the longest format. I am a big fan of his".

Shane Warne also spoke about Ajinkya Rahane's form and backed Rohit Sharma to lead India in the Test format as well after being appointed as ODI and T20I skipper. He said, "Rohit has done a good job in shorter formats, so he will be the favourite to lead the side. KL Rahul could do it, I would love to say Rahane but he has lost form, if Rahane was in form or he finds that form again then he can do it. He is a very good captain, India is lucky to have so many options but I think Rohit will get the captaincy."

Virat Kohli's captaincy record

Virat Kohli took over Test captaincy of the Test team in 2015 and since then Kohli is ranked No. 4 when it comes to the win percentage as Test captain after a minimum of 20 games. Only Steve Waugh, Don Bradman, and Ricky Ponting are ahead of Kohli on the list. Kohli has a win percentage of 58.82%. The 33-year-old batter led India to 40 Test wins, 11 draws, and 17 losses out of the 68 matches he has captained the side in. It was under Kohli's captaincy that India won its first-ever Test series in Australia.

