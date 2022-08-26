Virat Kohli took to his official social media handles late at night on Thursday and paid a stirring tribute to the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. Kohli made his international debut for India under the captaincy of Dhoni in 2008 and played many memorable knocks with the captain on the other end. Kohli took over India’s Test captaincy in 2014 after Dhoni’s retirement from the longest format, followed by the white-ball squads in 2016.

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on the legendary captain, Kohli said, “Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18”. Both players were well known for sharing a closely knit friendship during their time playing for Team India, while it continues to be on display whenever they meet.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's time as Team India captains

Team India memorably prospered under the leadership of both Dhoni and Kohli. Dhoni helped India clinch the inaugural edition of ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, before winning the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, followed by the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. While India became the no. 1 Test team for the first time under Dhoni’s captaincy, Kohli made sure India became a dominant side in the format even during overseas tours.

As mentioned by Kohli, he served as the vice-captain of India under Dhoni’s leadership, which paved way for him to become one of the most influential Team India captain. Kohli led India to a total of 40 victories and 17 losses in Test cricket while returning with 65 wins and 27 defeats in the ODI format. In T20Is, Kohli led India to 32 victories and 16 defeats

'Best bond in cricket': Fans react to Virat Kohli's post about MS Dhoni

Kohli’s post about Dhoni quickly became viral on social media, as Indian cricket lovers found themselves in awe of his generous words. Replying to the tweet, fans hailed the duo for having the best bond, while others mentioned that they do not want to see Dhoni retire. There were many other interesting reactions to Kohli’s tribute to Dhoni.

Virat Kohli returns to international cricket at Asia Cup 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Kohli has been struggling with his form in recent times and was rested from the national team, following the conclusion of India’s tour of England in 2022. However, he is now set to make a comeback to the team during the Asia Cup 2022, which begins on August 27. The 33-year-old will be in action for India, during their campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

