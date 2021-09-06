'Believe In Lord Shardul Supremacy': Netizens React As Thakur Breaks England's Partnership

Shardul Thakur has been the point of attraction since the beginning of the fourth England vs India Test match at the Oval. Not only has he scored back to back half-centuries, but he has also picked up crucial wickets when it is needed the most. After England made a 100 runs partnership on Day 5 of the Oval Test, Thakur placed the breaks on the scoring as he picked up the wicket of Rory Burns. Netizens hailed the Indian bowler with 'Lord Shardul Thakur' memes and now, the internet is stormed with his memes once again.

Shardul Thakur picks up wicket of Rory Burns

Rory Joseph Burns looked in a sensational form as he reached a half-century after hitting a drive in front of square on the off-side. However, on the very next ball, Shardul Thakur once again pitched the ball wide, but this time Burns' attempted defence got the crucial edge. Rishabh Pant did the rest as he took a simple catch.

Burns hits a deserved half-century but edges Shardul to Pant a ball later.



Netizens laud 'Lord Shardul Thakur'

As a result of Shardul Thakur's impressive performances, he has been given the nickname of 'Lord' by netizens. A fan posted the most hilarious meme with a picture of Queen Elizabeth, who can be seen bowing down to the new 'Lord' of the town. In the tweet, the Queen says that she believes in 'Lord Shardul Thakur supremacy' because of his outstanding all-around performances that have given England several problems over the Oval Test.

In another meme, Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes can be seen fighting to be the best all-rounder. However, when the name of 'Lord Shardul Thakur' appears, they are no match.

Lord shardul they said very well said!

Similarly, another user explained how Thakur has appeared as the dark horse in the series as no one expected him to be this outstanding. Even though Thakur is regarded for his bowling, he has surprised the world with his excellent batting performances. As a result of him scoring back to back fifties in the Oval Test, one fan called him a 'warrior.'

Hum toh aap ko bowler samaj rahe the aap tho Warrior nikley🙌💥



Last but not the least, one fan said that if India is ever under pressure, they turn to 'Lord Shardul Thakur.' This is because he 'bats, take wickets and fields', the user ended his Tweet by stating that we are 'living in the Lord Shardul' era.

