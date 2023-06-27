Bellingham, Haaland, Sancho & More: How Is Dortmund The Home For Budding Young Talent

Jude Bellingham became the latest Borussia Dortmund player to get roped by La Liga giants Real Madrid for a whopping €103M move. The 19-year-old English footballer joined names like Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, and others to leave Dortmund and receive a big money move from some of the top European clubs. Looking at the talents produced by the Bundesliga side in recent years, Dortmund can rightly be hailed as the home for budding young talents.

3 Things You Need To Know

Borussia Dortmund have not won the Bundesliga title since 2012

Erling Haaland won the Premier League and Champions League in 2023

Bellingham joins Real Madrid with much reputation and talent

Is Borussia Dortmund the best European club for youngsters?

Borussia Dortmund missed out on their first Bundesliga title since 2012, despite being level on points with the champions Bayern Munich. They were level on points with Munich after returning with a draw in their final league game and lost out on GD. Despite failing to win big titles in the last decade or so, Dortmund have produced numerous talents who have gone on to conquer the footballing world.

A report by ESPN in 2021, claimed that Dortmund was the best European club for youngsters to earn their strips. Referring to a study done by CIES Football Observatory, ESPN said, "At the very top level (i.e. within Europe's "Big Five" leagues), Borussia Dortmund emerged on top with the Bundesliga club affording 28.5% of their minutes to their under-21 talent during the 2020-21 campaign. Here are some of the key findings and talking points from the CIES report".

Issue number 3⃣3⃣3⃣ of the @CIES_Football Weekly Post unveils the % of minutes played by U21 footballers for 9⃣9⃣9⃣ teams from 71 top divisions worldwide 😮 @BVB ahead of @ogcnice & @AS_Monaco in the big-5 🌱 Full data ➡️ https://t.co/Uz9q0Ozt9T pic.twitter.com/ghtiLUUns8 — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) April 12, 2021

How have youngsters performed after leaving Borussia Dortmund?

Erling Haaland is one of the players who found their best while playing for the club and later replicated their performance for other top European clubs. The Norwegian footballer won the Premier League and Champions League titles with Manchester City, in his first year away from Dortmund. He moved to City, a year after Jadon Sancho was roped in by Manchester United. While Bellingham became the latest Dortmund player to join Real Madrid, Achraf Hakimi previously joined Madrid in 2020 after a two-year spell at Dortmund.

