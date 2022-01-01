Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting on Friday suffered a nasty blow to his helmet during the 28th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder. The incident took place in the third over of the first innings after Strikers pacer Daniel Worrall bowled a short-pitched delivery, which banged hard into the surface before contacting Cutting's helmet. Cutting tried to duck the delivery but was caught off guard by the pace.

In a video shared by cricket.com.au, Worrall can be seen dealing the nasty blow to Cutting with his unplayable delivery. The video shows Cutting giving a thumbs up to Worrall after suffering the blow to his helmet. Cutting moved away from the crease and removed his helmet, clearly feeling the power of the blow. "Yikes! A quick thumbs up from Cutting after that nasty blow to the helmet #BBL11," Cricket Australia captioned the post. The video has garnered more than 15,000 views since being shared on Twitter last afternoon.

Yikes! A quick thumbs up from Cutting after that nasty blow to the helmet #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/d7viKgsf74 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2021

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

As far as the match is concerned, Sydney Thunder beat Adelaide Strikers by 22 runs to move to the No. 4 position on the points table. Cutting went on to score 37 off 32 balls before being dismissed by Peter Siddle. Batting first, Sydney Thunder scored 185 runs on the back of a superb inning by Jason Sangha, who remained unbeaten at 91 off 55 balls. Sam Billings and Oliver Davies also contributed with the bat as they hit 18 and 26 runs, respectively. Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, and Fawad Ahmed picked one wicket each for the Strikers.

In reply, the Strikers were dismissed for 165/7 in 20 overs. Jonathan Wells top-scored for the side with 46 off 26 deliveries. Matt Renshaw scored the second-highest runs for the Strikers as they hit 38 off 26 balls. Daniel Sams shone with the ball for Sydney Thunder as he picked 4 wickets in the game. Saqib Mahmood and Jason Sangha picked 2 and 1 wicket, respectively. Jason Sangha was adjudged the player of the match for his incredible performance with the bat.

Image: cricket.com.au