Ben Cutting's TV Anchor Wife Erin Holland's Wish Fulfilled After Sweet Post For KKR Star

KKR team all-rounder Ben Cutting tied the knot with his girlfriend and former Miss World Australia Erin Holland in February in Byron Bay, New South Wales, at Elements of Byron’s Heart of the Bay. However, since their wedding, the two haven't been able to spend a lot of time together due to their work commitments. For over a month, Cutting was in India for IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed with immediate effect as several members across franchises tested positive for COVID-19.

Erin Holland uploads adorable post for Ben Cutting, reveals how much she misses the KKR team all-rounder

On Tuesday, Erin Holland took to Instagram and posted a beautiful picture with her husband Ben Cutting. Holland also posted an adorable caption and expressed how she missed him. She wrote, "Feels like I’ve been gone an age, but you’ve been gone longer. Missing you @cuttsy_31"

With the IPL 2021 postponed, Holland won't have to wait much before reuniting with her husband. Australia's IPL-bound players, which include Ben Cutting, are currently in the Maldives where they will quarantine for 14 days before flying to Australia. The Australian players' trip to the Maldives has been forced due to the Australian government's travel ban on India till May 15 because of the explosion of COVID-19 cases here.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had refused to consider an exemption and Cricket Australia had also ruled out seeking one from the government. As a result, the Australians, including David Warner, will stay in the Maldives for a few days before flying home.

Why was IPL 2021 postponed?

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed after 2 of the KKR players, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy COVID reports came positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

According to the IPL latest news, the decision to postpone the IPL came to light after the SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole Sunrisers Hyderabad team to go into quarantine. Therefore, Match 31 between the 2016 winners and the title-holders Mumbai Indians got canceled as a result of which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect with no other alternatives before them.

