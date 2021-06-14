Ben Cutting's Wife Erin Holland Stuns Social Media With Glamourous Picture

Kolkata Knight Riders and Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting's wife Erin Holland is a popular face on social media thanks to her glamorous looks. While her cricketer husband was away playing franchise cricket during the lockdown, Holland was increasing her list of followers with her sizzling pictures on social media. Erin Holland who is a former Miss World Australia tied the knot with Ben Cutting at the Elements of Byron’s Heart of the Bay in February 2021.

Erin Holland sizzles with her latest style statement

In the latest picture, TV presenter Holland is dressed in a pink dress paired up with heels as she strikes a pose along with a Vittoria Coffee Cart fashion series cup. In the caption, the model has spoken about bringing some colour during the winter season with two heart emojis. Currently, Holland is in Australia due to lockdown and recently expressed her disappointment at not being a part of PSL 2021. Ahead of the start of the PSL 2021 season she retweeted a tweet by PSL's official Twitter handle which was about the tournament's commentators and presenters.

Ben Cutting IPL 2021 and stats

The 34-year old made his entry into IPL with the Kings XI Punjab side in 2012. His first match in the IPL came during his time with the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 when he made 8 runs in one match. His next stint at the league was under the Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2016-17. However, Cutting only played 8 matches in those two years. After the Mumbai Indians picked him up in 2019-20, Cutting played 12 games for the side, even winning a title with them in 2019.

Cutting was part of the KKR team 2021. However, his campaign never really got going as the IPL 2021 season was brought to an abrupt halt halfway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His overall stats at the tournament - including the 21 IPL matches he has played so far - are fairly average with 238 runs scored in the period at an average of 21.6 and a strike rate of 168.8. An all-rounder, Cutting also has 10 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 9.16 and best figures of 2/20.

Ben Cutting net worth

According to thepersonage.com the Ben Cutting net worth is around $150 million. His net worth also includes IPL salary from KKR i.e INR 75 Lakhs. Ben Cutting net worth also includes his current two-bedroom luxury apartment in Sydney’s prestigious Coogee area. Valued at a whopping amount of $1.2 million (approximately INR 8.9 crore) according to media reports, the investment in the home came after the sale of their previous residence, a stunning property in Brisbane’s Cannon Hill area, that sold for a massive $1.6 million last year. Cutting also has a four-bedroom Hamptons-Style home that he built from scratch three years ago. The house is valued at $530,000.

Image: Erin Holland / Instagram