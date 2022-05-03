Ben Cutting's Wife Laments 'guilt Of Putting Husband Down' Over Heartbreaking IVF Journey

Ben Cutting's wife Erin Holland took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post about her IVF journey. The television presenter, in her social media post, put up an image of her weeping, and shared it along with a long caption in which she explained she felt like a 'failure'.

Erin married Australian cricket star Ben Cutting in Byron Bay on February 13, after rescheduling the wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Cutting's wife Erin Holland posts emotional message on pregnancy

Erin Holland in her post spoke about how she is afraid of letting down her cricketer husband Ben Cutting. She said, "Last year, we found out the only real option to have a baby for me is IVF. As someone who went in just wanting to freeze embryos until the time was ‘right’ , I’ve grappled with the confusing feelings of the loss of any ‘normality’ of this process, feeling like the universe was telling me I’m not meant to be a mother, the guilt of letting Ben down, but am I even ready, feeling physically broken Etc".

She further said, "Yesterday we found out that our first round of IVF resulted in nothing viable, & the sense of failure is overwhelming. The toll on the mind & body, the injections, the cost.. but I’m so grateful for modern medicine - it will take a village to create this baby, let alone raise it."

Erin concluded the post by stating that she is sharing her journey with the hope of reaching out to other women going through the same.

She wrote, "The fact that IVF is even a possibility blows my mind..I know it’s only the very beginning of this journey, & I thought about only sharing it when it was over, if ever. But maybe that’s not really the point - all I’ve done is seek out information/podcasts/real life accounts from others going through this. So here we are. To everyone in a similar boat, I hear you, see you, feel you."

All you need to know about Erin Holland and Ben Cutting's relationship

Erin Holland is an established singer, TV host, model, dancer and charity worker. She also won the title of former Miss World Australia back in 2013. Holland regularly supports charities close to her heart, most recently performing for the Starlight Children’s Foundation, Breast Cancer Network Australia, RSPCA, Tour de Cure, and the Children’s Medical Research Institute. During an interview with Sydney Morning Herald, Holland revealed details about her meeting with Ben Cutting and how their relationship has been working over the years.

She said, "I met my husband, cricketer Ben Cutting, on Instagram at the end of 2014; we initially made contact via a direct message. It was very casual and friendly banter. I grew up with a love of cricket and I was aware of who he was as a player. We chatted for a few months and courted long distance for quite some time, then one thing led to another. We officially started dating in 2015 and married last February."

She further added, "Ben totally understands that sometimes plans change, that he could get picked to play in a cricket team at the last moment and needs to leave, or that I might need to take a job opportunity, too. A few days after our wedding ceremony, he left for India for four months. It’s not ideal but our relationship works in a way I never thought possible and I love him for it. didn’t think about making a big commitment like marriage until a few years into my relationship with Ben. I am so glad we did it because when it’s with the right person, it happens naturally."