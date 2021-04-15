Ben Stokes Beats Virat Kohli To Win Top World Cricket Honour For Second Year In A Row

England cricketer Ben Stokes' Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season came to an early end after the all-rounder was ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury. According to a statement from Rajasthan Royals, the cricketer injured himself while taking a catch to dismiss West Indies batsman Chris Gayle during their match against the Punjab Kings on Monday. Despite missing out on playing in the IPL 2021, Ben Stokes received a major honour which was given to him by Wisden.

Ben Stokes named Cricketer of the Year for the second year running

According to a tweet by Wisden, Ben Stokes was named Wisden's leading Cricketer of the Year for the second consecutive year after an impressive performance with bat and ball by the left-hander in 2020. Speaking about 29-year-old's 2020 record, the England cricketer scored 641 runs in seven Test matches at an impressive average of 58.27 while playing against Pakistan and West Indies. With the ball, he picked up 19 Test wickets in 2020. In the T20 format, Stokes scored 126 runs in six T20Is and picked up six wickets.

Back in 2020, when Ben Stokes was first awarded the Cricketer of the Year award for an impressive performance in the 2019 World Cup and Ashes series, he brought an end to Team India skipper Virat Kohli's three-year dominance of winning the award and became the first English player since Andrew Flintoff in 2005 to win the award. Apart from losing the crown of being the Cricketer of the Year, Virat Kohli on Thursday also lost his top spot in ICC ODI rankings after being dethroned by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. While many believe that Ben Stokes deserves the award, there are some who feel Virat Kohli or Babar Azam deserve that honour.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Former Pakistan cricketer questions Indian captain's 'technique'

Recently, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed while talking about Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam comparison, said that Virat Kohli was technically weak while Babar Azam had no weaknesses. While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Javed said that Kohli has a better range of shots as compared to Azam but he also has one area of weakness. If the ball swings, he tends to get trapped around the off-stump such as against Anderson in England. Babar Azam being compared to Sachin Tendulkar at the cost of belitting Virat Kohli received a lot of backlash in India with fans slamming Javed on social media.

Ben Stokes net worth details

The Ben Stokes net worth figure has risen tremendously and he is one of the biggest cricketing stars. According to CA Knowledge, the all-rounder's net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹ 80 crore. Besides his England contract, Ben Stokes was bought for a whopping â‚¹14.50 crore in the IPL 2016 by Rising Pune Supergiant. In 2018, Ben Stokes was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a massive â‚¹12.50 crore.

Virat Kohli stats

Ever since making his debut back in 2008, the right-hander has aggregated 22,8189 runs across all formats. The Indian captain is currently the only cricketer in the world to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. With 70 international centuries, he is third on the all-time list behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

