Ben Stokes Birthday: Fans Pour In With Heartwarming Wishes For England All-rounder

England cricketer Ben Stokes celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday, June 4. The southpaw, who is among the leading all-rounders in the world, has been an instrumental part of the England team across formats and has played a massive role in their success in recent years. Stokes has emerged as England's biggest match-winner in crunch situations and testaments to his incredible temperament are his knocks in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, as well as, his famous 135* during the third Ashes Test at Headingley in 2019.

Fans come up with heartwarming wishes for Ben Stokes on his 30th birthday

Ben Stokes birthday got the Twitterati buzzing. On account of Ben Stokes birthday, several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans hailed the Englishman by calling him one of the best all-rounders of all time. A certain section of fans reminisced Stokes' famous knocks and also lauded his remarkable cricketing journey. Here's a look at a few reactions.

HBD to greatest all-rounder in current cricketers #BenStokes ... The headingley innings will never be forgotten.. pic.twitter.com/WI4D2cg87W — Hashirama_Senju (@barath52190875) June 4, 2021

If Life Gives You a Second Chance, USE IT LiKE BEN STOKES! ❤️#HappyBirthdayBenStokes #BenStokes pic.twitter.com/I4L4IJHBIU — KRN (@KRN_MEDHI) June 4, 2021

Wishing u a many more happy returns of the day benjamin andrew stokes.@benstokes38 #BenStokes pic.twitter.com/sBp1qC5m26 — Rishi alle (@Rishi61756485) June 4, 2021

Happy birthday @benstokes38 ❤️🎂

The Class Real fighter 🔥🌠#BenStokes



It took me just 3 years to become a blockbuster fan boy from Hater. Hard work machine.

Since dropping a T-20 World Cup and lifting a 50-over World Cup💥🔥❤️#HBDBenStokes pic.twitter.com/9o8gTfCAZR — AJITH SHAJI (@AjithShaji_Offl) June 3, 2021

Wish U a Very Happy Birthday @benstokes38 ❤️

One of the best all-rounder of this gen without any doubt 🔥#HappyBirthdayBenStokes#BenStokes pic.twitter.com/knQTl1ITJL — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒚 𝑽𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒕 ☯︎シ︎👑🇮🇳💔 (@SandilyaDHFM) June 4, 2021

Man with Genius personality

Role model of millions of ppl 💞

This man has made every impossible thing possible by his patience & incredible talent 🤘#HappyBirthdayBenStokes ❤#BenStokes pic.twitter.com/vAqxdunN6K — Mehboob Khán (@The_Genius17) June 4, 2021

Ben Stokes stats

The Ben Stokes record in international cricket makes for a staggering read. The all-rounder has represented in 71 Tests where he has scored 4631 runs at an average of 37.00 to go with 10 centuries and 24 fifties. He has also bagged 163 wickets at an average of 31.4 which includes four-five wicket-hauls.

The Ben Stokes stats in ODIs and T20Is include the 2817 and 442 runs he has scored in 98 ODIs and 34 T20Is respectively. His average in one-day format is 40.8 as compared to 20.1 in the shortest format of the game. While he has notched three tons and 21 fifties in ODIs, he is yet to score a fifty or a hundred in T20Is. Stokes also has 74 ODI and 19 T20I scalps to his name.

The Ben Stokes record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also enviable. In 43 games, Stokes has amassed 920 runs at an average of 25.6 and a strike rate of 134.5. He has hit two centuries and as many fifties in the cricketing carnival. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder has also claimed the wickets of 28 batters in the league and an average of 34.8 and an economy rate of 8.55.

Ben Stokes net worth details

The Ben Stokes net worth figure has risen tremendously and he is one of the biggest cricketing stars in the world. According to CA Knowledge, the all-rounder's net worth is estimated to be around ₹ 80 crore. Besides his England contract, Ben Stokes was bought for a whopping ₹14.50 crore in the IPL 2016 by Rising Pune Supergiant. In 2018, Ben Stokes was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a massive ₹12.50 crore.

Ben Stokes wife

Ben Stokes' wife's name is Clare Ratcliffe and she is his childhood sweetheart. Ben Stokes wife is a primary school teacher and a mother of two kids, son Layton and daughter Libby. The two got engaged in 2013 and subsequently tied the knot on October 14, 2017, at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in East Brent, near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM