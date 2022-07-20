Ben Stokes Blasts ECB Over Burden On Players; 'We're Not Car You Can Fill Up With Petrol'

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes has urged cricket authorities to stop treating players like cars while revealing his thoughts, ahead of his final ODI game for England on Tuesday. The 31-year-old made in 105th and final ODI appearance for England on Tuesday, during the 1st ODI of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 at the Riverside Ground in Durham. Speaking ahead of the match, Stokes shed light on his decision to retire from the 50-over format.

Earlier on Monday, Stokes announced he will play his final ODI game for England during the first ODI against South Africa, citing an “unsustainable” cricket schedule. His remarks were understood to be a jab at the England Cricket Board (ECB) over the workload on players. Meanwhile, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, explaining his decision to call his time in ODIs on Test Match Special, Stokes said, “We are not cars, You can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again”.

Stokes termed it silly that England had a Test series and an ODI series at the same time and added that he feels there is too much cricket rammed in for players to play across all formats of the game. “It is a lot harder than it used to be. I look back to when I used to do all three and it didn't feel like it was as jam-packed and all that,” he added.

'You've got to look towards five or six months down the road,' says Ben Stokes

The Test captain further explained that it is obvious for players to play as much cricket as possible, but it somehow makes them too tired. “Obviously you want to play as much cricket as you possibly can but when it is making you feel tired, sore and you've got to look towards five or six months down the road for what you're doing in the here and now it is probably not the best thing,” he told Test Match Special.

While announcing his decision to retire from ODIs, Stokes had stated he will give everything to red-ball cricket now and also said that the T20 format will also have his full commitment. “Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all,” Stokes wrote in his Instagram post, announcing retirement from the 50-over format.

Speaking on Test Match Special, Stokes also revealed that he started thinking about the decision after playing the first ODI against India on July 12. He referred to the examples of England veteran James Anderson and Stuart Broad in his comments and hoped he would have a prolonged career in the Test and T20I formats. Stokes was announced as the Test skipper of England by ECB during the summer after Joe Root resigned from the leadership role.

