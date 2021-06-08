Ben Stokes Could Be Set For First T20 Blast Appearance Since 2018

The Vitality Blast T20 tournament which is played between the English and Welsh first-class counties in England is all set to start from June 9. England all-rounder Ben Stokes is expected to make his first appearance in the T20 Blast 2021 tournament since he last played in the year 2018. Ben Stokes will also be making his comeback in cricket after he sustained a finger injury in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Ben Stokes to make his comeback in the T20 Blast 2021

Ben Stokes is a part of the Durham team in the T20 Blast 2021 tournament. The Durham team will play its first match in the Vitality Blast against Yorkshire on June 11. Even though the details of Ben Stokes’ comeback are not yet revealed by the ECB, the all-rounder is expected to play in the upcoming matches of the Durham team in the Vitality Blast. Stokes may also mark his comeback with the Durham 2nd XI team in the ongoing Second Eleven T20 2021 tournament between the counties.

According to the Ben Stokes T20 Blast record, the last time the all-rounder played in the Vitality Blast was during the 2nd Quarter-Final against the Sussex team in 2018. The Ben Stokes T20 Blast record shows that the all-rounder played an admirable knock of 34 runs from 24 balls during the Quarter Final. The Durham Cricket team had previously shared a video of Ben Stokes practising in the nets to show his preparation for the upcoming Vitality Blast T20 season. Players like Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are also set to make an appearance in the tournament.

Ben Stokes injury update

Ben Stokes had injured himself in the first match that the Rajasthan Royals played against the Punjab Kings in Match 4 of the IPL 2021. The English all-rounder injured a finger on his left hand after which he had to depart from the tournament. Ben Stokes was expected to be sidelined for a period of 12 weeks for his recovery, however, after his surgery Stokes has made a speedy recovery. The Ben Stokes injury update was shared through Stokes' Mirror column where he wrote that he was at an exciting point of his recovery where full-on training was not that far away and soon he can start thinking about playing in a match again.

Where to watch T20 Blast 2021?

Fans wondering where to watch T20 Blast 2021 can tune into Star Sports network for the live telecast of the tournament. Star Sports will broadcast the live coverage of the T20 Blast 2021 in India and its subcontinent. The first match of the tournament is set to begin on June 9.

Image Source: Durham Cricket Twitter