Ben Stokes Expected To Return Next Month For Durham As He Recuperates From Finger Injury

England cricketer Ben Stokes' Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season came to an early end after the all-rounder was ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury. According to a statement from Rajasthan Royals, the cricketer injured himself while taking a catch to dismiss West Indies batsman Chris Gayle during their opening match against northern rivals Punjab Kings.

Now, it has been learned that the ace all-rounder is set to play for Durham at some stage during the Vitality T20 Blast. Meanwhile, the finger injury has also ruled Stokes out of England's two-match home Test series against New Zealand starting June 2.

'We could see him return next month': Chris Silverwood

"He is making excellent progress. If he continues to improve without any impact on his rehabilitation, we could see him return next month for Durham in the Vitality Blast competition", said England's head coach Chris Silverwood as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It'll be a slow return. We're potentially looking at the T20 Blast and then a gradual build back into international cricket for him. He has started bowling again and he's not far off hitting a few balls as well. He's progressing nicely and on course for where we expected him to be", he added.

ECB to give preference to its fixtures before the rescheduled IPL

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expecting its players to participate fully with the national side in their upcoming matches. Recently, England’s managing director of men’s cricket and former left-arm spinner, Ashley Giles faced the question of whether England players will be picked for the upcoming Bangladesh and Pakistan tour which might clash with the rescheduled IPL 2021. Giles answered by saying that they have got a full Future Tours Programme and if those tours are organized as per schedule, then he would be expecting all the English players to be present.

The 14th edition of the marquee tournament had to be suspended indefinitely due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. 29 out of 60 games were already played in this year's Indian Premier League before the tournament was suspended temporarily with immediate effect.