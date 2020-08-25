When Ben Stokes Smashed Miraculous Fourth Innings Ashes Ton On August 25, 2019: Watch

Ben Stokes’ miraculous fourth-innings century against Australia during the 2019 Ashes completed exactly a year on Tuesday. His 135-run marathon against Pat Cummins and co. is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test knocks ever played in a run-chase and has since become a famous chapter in Ashes folklore. To commemorate the occasion of the Ben Stokes Ashes 2019 ton’s anniversary, here is a look at some of the best bits from the innings itself.

Ben Stokes Ashes 2019 ton completes a year

England, in their desperate attempt of levelling the Ashes in the third Test, were chasing an improbable 359-run target at Headingley, Leeds. Ben Stokes arrived to the crease at 141-3 but soon lost his skipper Joe Root at the other end. The home side succumbed to 286-9 to the likes of Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, with England’s 2019 World Cup hero being their only hope left for survival.

With the Ashes on the line and all to play for, Ben Stokes pulled, slogged, swept and reverse swept his way to a glorious century and beyond. He scored 135 runs in all and struck 8 sixes and 11 boundaries in the process, with one of the boundaries through the covers igniting triumphant celebrations across the country. The Ben Stokes Headingley miracle earned his side the narrowest of victories and kept the Ashes outcome alive for at least more two Tests in the series.

Ben Stokes Ashes 2019 ton at Headingley, Leeds, watch video

Ben Stokes in England vs Australia 2020 and IPL 2020

Going ahead, Ben Stokes is now likely to represent his national side in September for the upcoming England vs Australia 2020 limited-overs series. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expected to announce a 15-man squad for the England vs Australia 2020 contests within the next few days.

The England vs Australia 2020 home assignment will be followed by his participation in the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is slated to represent the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the tournament, with whom he has been in association with, since the 2018 event. The IPL 2020 season is currently on schedule to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Image credits: AP