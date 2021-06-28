Ben Stokes Gets 2016 WC Final Revenge On Carlos Brathwaite In T20 Blast; Netizens React

Old rivals West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite and England's Ben Stokes saw some action again on Sunday as the England all-rounder finally got his revenge. The rivalry between the two stems from the T20 World Cup in 2016, where Brathwaite is known for his heroics against Stokes. Fans recollected the moment when West Indies required 19 off 6 balls to win the trophy and Ben Stokes bowled the final for his side. However, to everyone's surprise, Brathwaite smashed four sixes off the first four deliveries leading West Indies to victory. However, in 2021 a similar case is in Stokes' favour as he smashed multiple boundaries against his arch-nemesis.

Fans applaud Ben Stokes

Fans were elated when the England all-rounder slammed multiple boundaries in the last over against Brathwaite's delivery. Here's one video:

However, despite a stellar display of hitting boundaries, Ben Stokes was later dismissed by Brathwaite. The England all-rounder ended up scoring 35 off 20 balls, thereby enabling his team to set a target of 165 runs. Stokes smashed two sixes and one four off Brathwaite's bowling. Although, Brathwaite got the wicket, Stokes' battling had already dealt a massive blow to Warwickshire. Warwickshire could only muster 130 runs in 18.3 overs, losing by 34 runs. In addition, they lost all their wickets in the run chase. The team's captain, Will Rhodes scored 45 off 27 balls including 5 fours and 2 sixes. However, that too fell short for the team. The batsmen were out after scoring 130. Stokes was eventually named Man of the match as he accounted for 4 dismissals.

Ben Stokes gears up for ODI series

The England all-rounder is gearing up for the ODI series against Pakistan with impressive performances. Additionally, he is also preparing himself for the five-Test series against India. Earlier, he had to pull out of IPL after the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19. Stokes also had to undergo a surgery following a fracture to his left index finger.