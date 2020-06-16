Ben Stokes Impresses Fans With Attacking Shots During Latest Net Session; Watch Video

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, along with several other cricketers, has resumed training as international cricket is all set to make a comeback amid the ongoing global pandemic. In spite of the coronavirus crisis across the United Kingdom (UK), the West Indies cricket team are currently in England for the upcoming England vs West Indies 2020 Test series that commences on July 8. On Tuesday, June 16, Ben Stokes was seen grinding out in the nets in his preparation for the much-anticipated contests.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Participation On Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer’s Mind Despite Tournament Being In Doubt

Coronavirus UK: Ben Stokes gets ready for England vs West Indies 2020 series

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes was recently seen practising as international cricket slowly approaches its return for the first time since March earlier this year. In a set of videos shared by Durham Cricket on their social media pages, the stylish left-hander seemed to be in good touch during his nets session.

England vs West Indies 2020: Ben Stokes returns to action, watch video

Also Read | Joe Root May Skip 1st Test Against West Indies, Ben Stokes Likely To Take Over As Skipper

Update of England vs West Indies 2020

The series will be played in the middle of several bio-security measures as imposed by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for the safety of the players. Apart from Ben Stokes, several other England cricketers will slowly assume training over the course of the next few days in a bid to prepare themselves for West Indies contests. Even though the ECB is yet to announce a 15-man squad for the series, Test regulars like captain Joe Root, vice-captain Ben Stokes and premier fast bowler Jofra Archer are likely to feature in the squad.

According to reports, Joe Root is most likely to miss the opening game as his wife Carrie and him are expecting their second child. With Joe Root to possibly skip the opening Test, his deputy Ben Stokes is most likely to take over the reins of the English side. Root recently praised Stokes by saying that the all-rounder has always responded well throughout his career and the Test captaincy would be an added responsibility for him.

Also Read | Jofra Archer Should Be Prepared To Expect Hostility From WI Players: Kemar Roach

West Indies tour of England 2020 amid coronavirus UK

Here is a look at the schedule for England vs West Indies 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs West Indies 2020 first Test: July 8-12 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs West Indies 2020 second Test: July 16-20 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs West Indies 2020 third Test: July 24-28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Also Read | Steve Smith Names Toughest Bowler For Him To Face And It Is NOT Jofra Archer

Image credits: Durham Cricket Twitter