Ben Stokes Injury Update: Rajasthan Royals Star Sidelined For Minimum Of 3 Months

TRajasthan Royals suffered a massive blow as all-rounder Ben Stokes injured himself in the first match of the ongoing IPL 2021 competition. The England all-rounder was a vital cog for the Rajasthan-based IPL franchise with the World Cup 2019 winner coming in handy with bat or ball in hand for the team on multiple occasions. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals team have now suffered a major dent in their hopes of calling upon the Englishman's services again as the latest Ben Stokes injury update is that the player been ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2021.

Ben Stokes injury update: When will Ben Stokes return?

The English allrounder injured himself in the 10th over of The Rajasthan Royals team's first match against Punjab Kings. Ben Stokes sustained the injury while attempting to take Chris Gayle's catch but ended up with a broken finger on his left hand. Despite sustaining a finger fracture, the 29-year-old came out to bat for Rajasthan Royals and opened the innings with Manan Vohra. However, the English all-rounder could not have any influence as he was dismissed for a duck on the third ball of the Rajasthan's innings.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have shed light on the topic by revealing the potential Ben Stokes return date. It stated that the all-rounder will remain sidelined for 12 weeks to a broken finger. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder is expected to fly back to England on Saturday and is reportedly scheduled for a surgical procedure in Leeds on Monday.

This injury to Ben Stokes could have a major impact on the Sanju Samson-led team, who are already without the services of Jofra Archer. However, the young Englishman has been given the go-ahead to begin training but will surely miss a few games. Rajasthan Royals are currently looking for a Ben Stokes replacement as they also await news on Archer's return. The Royals could well rely on David Miller for the time being, who played an impressive knock of 62 off 43 balls to win Rajasthan a thrilling game against Delhi on Thursday in Mumbai. There is no news given by the franchise on the Ben Stokes replacement yet.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 schedule

After playing out a nail-biting loss to Punjab Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021, the Royals managed to bounce back on the winning way by recording a narrow three-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals on Thursday. While team captain Sanju Samson recorded stole the show by hitting a century in the first match, it was Jaydev Unadkat who was in the limelight in the second match. The left-arm fast bowler's performance and Chris Morris's antics with the bat in the dying overs of the match helped them edge out a narrow win over Delhi.

The 2008 IPL winners will be looking to build some positive momentum for themselves as they prepare to take on Chennai Super Kings in their next match at the Wankhede on April 19.