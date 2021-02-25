Ben Stokes, Joe Root File Complaint To Referee Javagal Srinath After 'Umpiring Howlers’

The India vs England pink ball Test match went underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 24. With 13 wickets falling across 82 overs, the opening day turned out to be an eventful one for both sides. Apparently, the England team management feels that they could have taken more than three Indian wickets on Day 1, had it not been for some “50-50 decisions” that went India’s way.

Grassed Ben Stokes catch, Rohit Sharma’s referral ignite complaints from England camp

Apparently, the England cricket team is feeling that the match officials, including on-field umpires and the third umpire, have not been fair to them. Owing to a couple of close calls made on Day 1, England captain Joe Root, his deputy Ben Stokes and head coach Chris Silverwood raised their concerns to match referee Javagal Srinath.

One of the instances that sparked controversy on Day 1 was a certain Ben Stokes catch earlier in India’s first innings. While the catch later appeared to be a grassed one, skipper Joe Root was seen having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire after TV umpire C Shamshuddin rushed to his not out decision.

After the close of play on Day 1, England opening batsman Zak Crawley also expressed his frustrations regarding the match proceedings. He said that they were “behind the game” after being all out for just 112 in their innings, which is why they wanted “those 50-50” decisions to go their way.

Crawly said that when Jack Leach was batting and nicked one to the slip, the umpires looked at the replays from “five or six different angles” before adjudging it not out. The right-hander batsman added that in Shubman Gill’s case, the Ben Stokes catch was looked up from just one angle instead of “checking more thoroughly”.

India vs England pink ball Test updates

At the time of publishing, the England batsmen were bundled out for just 81 in their second innings. Indian spinners accounted for all 10 wickets, with Axar Patel collecting five of them to finish the match with an 11-wicket haul. R Ashwin picked figures of 4-48 and in doing so, picked the 400th wicket of his Test career. The Indian batsmen will soon make their way out in the middle in their moderate run-chase of 49.

