Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer's 'How I Met Your Mother' Banter Leaves Netizens In Splits

The Vitality Blast is all set to start in the month of June and the first match will take place at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. The Vitality Blast is a T20 tournament played between the English and Welsh first-class counties in England. Recently, the Twitter handle of Vitality Blast announced that Ben Stokes will be making his return from injury during the tournament by sharing a video of Stokes' 2018 innings against Sussex in the 2nd Quarter-Final match.

Ben Stokes takes a dig at Jofra Archer

The video showed the crucial innings played by Ben Stokes during the 2nd Quarter-Final which helped the Durham team post a respectable score. Ben Stokes shared this video while taking a dig at Jofra Archer as the video started with Stokes hitting boundaries to Archer’s bowling during that match. However, Archer got back to him with his witty and ingenious reply.

Jofra Archer's ingenious comeback

Jofra Archer acknowledged the hammering he took but at the same time rhetorically asked Ben Stokes about the result of that match. Even though Ben Stokes managed to take the Durham to a respectable score of 140 runs with his innings, Sussex won the match by 5 wickets. Fans were left in splits after this epic comeback from Archer and even Stokes acknowledged it by sharing a GIF from the How I Met Your Mother series. Stokes replied by sharing a GIF of Barney Stinson from the series for Archer’s swift comeback.

The healthy banter between the English players can be attributed to the bonding they have created by playing for the Rajasthan Royals team in the Indian Premier League and the England cricket team as well. Fans would be eager to see the star all-rounder in the Vitality Blast after the Ben Stokes injury that took place during the first match of the Rajasthan Royals against the Punjab Kings. The Ben Stokes injury saw the English all-rounder hurt his left finger due to which he had to depart from the tournament.

Jofra Archer injury that made him miss the IPL 2021

Jofra Archer was also injured during the beginning of the year and the Jofra Archer injury also saw him miss the IPL 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals team. Earlier, Jofra Archer’s long-standing right arm elbow injury had seen him miss the Test series of England against India. He also injured his right-hand middle finger in the fish tank accident after which he had to undergo surgery while spending around 2 months in rehab.

Archer made a comeback from his injury by batting for the Sussex 2nd XI in the Second Eleven Championship. Fans would be excited to see both the players join the field after their injury and would be hoping for them to join the upcoming England cricket schedule 2021 fixtures. The England cricket schedule 2021 after the IPL suspension will see the England team face New Zealand in a Test Series. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2.

Image Source: IPL/Ben Stokes Instagram