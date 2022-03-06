Ben Stokes On His Dismal Ashes Performance: 'I Feel I Let The Entire Team Down'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes reckoned that he let his team down big time during the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia. The Three Lions lost the five-match Test series 0-4 and managed to evade a loss only in the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Stokes was expected to put his best foot forward, however, he had his travails during the series.

In five games, Stokes scored 236 runs at an average of 23.60 with two half-centuries to his name. The entire English batting unit, meanwhile, failed to adjust to the Australian conditions. Stokes had a difficult time with the ball as well, picking up only four wickets from 63.3 overs.

Stokes felt that his performances weren’t up to the mark in the series and he desperately wanted to make amends.

AUS vs ENG: I would have liked to have been in better physical shape: Ben Stokes

"Looking back on Australia, we've had some honest reflections, not only as a team but as individuals. One of my reflections on the tour as a whole was that I personally felt that I let the entire team down, with more than just performances," Stokes said.

"I would have liked to have been in better physical shape when I was in Australia. When I look back on it, I felt I let myself down, but the thing that really grinds me the most and hurts me the most is that I let a lot of other people down. I never want to feel that way again because it's hard when you sit down to reflect on the things that didn't go well in Australia,” Stokes stated.

Stokes eying redemption in upcoming Tests against Windies

Stokes has a chance for redemption before him as England are now set to lock horns with the West Indies in a three-match Test series. The opening game is set to get underway on Tuesday, March 8 at the North Sound in Antigua. Stokes said that he wanted to put the defeat in Australia behind and face the Caribbean team with a new intent.

"The only thing for us now is to remain positive, because there was a lot of negatives in Australia and it was a bad place to be. We've come here and wiped the slate clean,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Stokes has been a crucial member of the England Test setup for the last five years. He has played quite a few match-winning knocks for the Brits over the years.

Image: AP